Intergy Private Wealth LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48,737.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,596,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,703 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,189,000 after buying an additional 312,321 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,698,000 after acquiring an additional 67,235 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,413,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,016,000 after acquiring an additional 57,693 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VOT stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,474. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $252.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

