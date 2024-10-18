Intergy Private Wealth LLC Has $462,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,748 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 21,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,051,613,000 after acquiring an additional 135,966 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,959,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $981,443,000 after acquiring an additional 412,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.53. 24,179,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,240,750. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $271.00. The company has a market capitalization of $706.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.