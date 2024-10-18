Intergy Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $750,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,042,000 after acquiring an additional 289,638 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGMU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.35. 81,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,751. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.0672 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

