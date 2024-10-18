Intergy Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,283 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 44,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.49. The company had a trading volume of 50,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,435. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

