International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 659.43 ($8.61) and traded as high as GBX 698 ($9.11). International Biotechnology shares last traded at GBX 682 ($8.91), with a volume of 99,569 shares.

International Biotechnology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 680.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 660.08. The company has a market cap of £260.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,470.83 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gillian Elcock purchased 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 709 ($9.26) per share, with a total value of £9,975.63 ($13,026.42). Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

About International Biotechnology

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

