International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Lifted by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $232.85 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $237.37. The stock has a market cap of $213.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.38 and its 200-day moving average is $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DZ Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.06.

International Business Machines Company Profile



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

