Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $540.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $500.00 to $540.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.15.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $473.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $482.69 and a 200-day moving average of $436.91. The company has a market cap of $168.03 billion, a PE ratio of 85.51, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $496.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $145,113.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.