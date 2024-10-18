Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $549.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $466.00 to $549.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s current price.

ISRG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $494.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $40.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $514.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,988. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.91. The stock has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $517.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,048.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $800,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

