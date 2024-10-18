Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $525.00 to $555.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Intuitive Surgical traded as high as $516.36 and last traded at $514.48, with a volume of 775960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $473.73.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $494.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.65.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $1,291,010.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,522.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $1,291,010.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,522.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,519.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $800,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $482.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.91. The firm has a market cap of $182.49 billion, a PE ratio of 92.87, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.