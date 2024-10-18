Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Purchased by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.85% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 218,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCQ remained flat at $19.53 on Friday. 15,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,756. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

