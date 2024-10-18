Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $117.77 and last traded at $117.77, with a volume of 7643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.22.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.01.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.