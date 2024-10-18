Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $117.77 and last traded at $117.77, with a volume of 7643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.22.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.01.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 205.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

