Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) is RFG Advisory LLC’s Largest Position

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,980,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,733 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 7.4% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $242,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PRF stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.