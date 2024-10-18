Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.36 and last traded at $67.75. 111,119 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $67.02.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.23.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.