Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.36 and last traded at $67.75. 111,119 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $67.02.
Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.23.
Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.