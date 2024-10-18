Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lessened by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.1% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $35,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $491.25 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $476.80 and a 200-day moving average of $464.48.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

