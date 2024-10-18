Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $181.44. 1,279,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,107,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $182.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.14 and a 200-day moving average of $168.72.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.