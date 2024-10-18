Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Purchased by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 103.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,237,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after acquiring an additional 448,925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,721,000 after buying an additional 223,301 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,426.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after buying an additional 918,032 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 927,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after buying an additional 60,665 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after buying an additional 151,025 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $48.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

