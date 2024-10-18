Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 23,831 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,157% compared to the average volume of 1,056 put options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.96.

MDB stock opened at $271.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.99. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.75 and a beta of 1.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,341,386. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,341,386. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total transaction of $872,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,135,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,048,394.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,281 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,411 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 682.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

