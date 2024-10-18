Investors Purchase High Volume of Uranium Energy Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 14,412 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 138% compared to the average daily volume of 6,054 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uranium Energy news, EVP Scott Melbye acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 29,610,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,761,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,640,000 after buying an additional 538,703 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,147,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,979,000 after buying an additional 90,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,954,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after buying an additional 947,773 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,511,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after buying an additional 886,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Uranium Energy stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.14 and a beta of 1.84.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

