Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 69,420 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 47% compared to the typical volume of 47,359 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,335,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 63,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 51,977 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.95. 2,614,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,370,734. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

