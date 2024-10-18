IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Up 9.8% – What’s Next?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.52. 4,296,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 5,995,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IONQ. Benchmark reduced their price objective on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

IonQ Trading Up 6.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.05.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 525.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $98,184.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 648,783 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,953.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in IonQ by 4,824.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in IonQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

