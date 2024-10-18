IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.50, but opened at $23.90. IperionX shares last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 8,935 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPX shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on IperionX in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ThinkEquity raised IperionX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IperionX stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the period. IperionX makes up about 4.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of IperionX worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

