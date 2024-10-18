Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.09 and last traded at $32.12. 802,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,079,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 160.90 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 25.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

