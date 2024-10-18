Ironwood Financial llc Makes New $230,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 6,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Visa by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 107,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Visa by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,544 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $290.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $531.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.03 and a twelve month high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

