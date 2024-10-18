iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.83 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.94.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

