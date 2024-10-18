iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Acquired by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBIT. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 42,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 130,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 27,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 41.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 100,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IBIT opened at $38.63 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.