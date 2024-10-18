iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC) Short Interest Down 7.7% in September

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETEC opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07. iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.

Get iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF alerts:

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (ETEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in breakthrough innovations addressing climate transition. The fund selects stocks by utilizing an Adoption Curve that contributes to a companys aggregate score (sum of revenue earned from green technology and product innovation score) ETEC was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.