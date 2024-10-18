iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Shares Bought by Strategic Advocates LLC

Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF makes up 0.7% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 405.7% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $78.86. 20,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,127. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.92.

About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

