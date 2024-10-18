iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Lowered by M3 Advisory Group LLC

M3 Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 159,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 25,148 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 249,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,622. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

