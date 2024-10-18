iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Raised by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,007,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,341 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 9.4% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $78,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 271.5% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 55,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $75.88. 6,159,781 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

