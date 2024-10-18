iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Altus Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Altus Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 10.0% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,772,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH remained flat at $63.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. 486,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,997,752. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.81. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

