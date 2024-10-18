iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.32. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

