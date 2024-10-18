iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Gold Trust Micro worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 236,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 62,548 shares in the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares during the period.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IAUM opened at $26.86 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

