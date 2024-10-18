iShares iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) Shares Down 0% – Time to Sell?

iShares iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI – Get Free Report) traded down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.46. 30,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 47,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.
iShares iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46.
