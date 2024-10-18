iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.29 and last traded at $35.16, with a volume of 60823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $652.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 605,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 285,006 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.