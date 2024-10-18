iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3,019.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,360 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $36,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.96. The company had a trading volume of 80,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,828. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

