iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $383.02. 115,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $384.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

