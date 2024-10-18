iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.68. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.54 and a 52 week high of $334.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

