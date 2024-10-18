iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 586,170 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after purchasing an additional 252,150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after buying an additional 89,727 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 728.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 64,288 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,769,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY opened at $136.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $137.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

