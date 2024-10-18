iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Holdings Reduced by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SLV opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $30.07.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.