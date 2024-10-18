iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.22 and last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 26035133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

