iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.89 and last traded at $87.89. 352 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $88.06.
iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.53.
iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3738 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
About iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF
The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
