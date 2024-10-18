iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.89 and last traded at $87.89. 352 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $88.06.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.53.

Get iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3738 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.