iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Heirloom Wealth Management

Heirloom Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $58.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $60.11.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

