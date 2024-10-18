iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $31,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IYW stock opened at $154.63 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.76.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.