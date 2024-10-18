iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by M3 Advisory Group LLC

M3 Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 0.8% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $155.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,270. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.76.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.