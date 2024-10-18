Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac Sells 46,098 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 46,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $1,866,047.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 989,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,039,780. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 56,419 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $2,300,202.63.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 49,114 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $2,028,899.34.

On Monday, October 7th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 52,713 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $2,162,287.26.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 355.83, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VERX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Baird R W raised shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Vertex during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

