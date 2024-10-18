ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.07 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 79.25 ($1.03). ITV shares last traded at GBX 78.40 ($1.02), with a volume of 8,558,948 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a market cap of £3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 703.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. ITV’s payout ratio is currently 4,545.45%.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

