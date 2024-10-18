J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $182.00 at TD Cowen

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JBHT. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $173.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,628,000 after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 197,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

