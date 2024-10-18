Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.76 and last traded at C$4.86. 67,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.87.

Separately, Ventum Financial lifted their target price on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$384.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.64.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of C$61.27 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.4742807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total value of C$30,450.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,545. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company’s principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

