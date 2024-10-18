Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,145,000 after purchasing an additional 70,618 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,560,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.81. 84,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,069. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $47.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1966 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

