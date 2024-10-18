Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $169,989.29 and $33,408.29 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io."

